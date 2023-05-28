SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry’s move to ‘stop’ Punjabi bulletins

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The SAD today urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to review its decision to stop Punjabi news bulletins from its Delhi and Chandigarh centres, stating these bulletins were of use for a large Punjabi population and should be continued in public interest.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the abrupt decision of Prasar Bharati to stop the Punjabi news bulletins broadcast from Delhi and Chandigarh had shocked Punjabis living in both cities who were in favour of continuation of the bulletins. “Discontinuing these bulletins will rob Punjabis of the opportunity to be abreast with news events both in the national capital as well as the state capital”.

Cheema said the decision to discontinue Punjabi news bulletins from Chandigarh was also discriminatory against Punjab as it further reduced Punjab’s right over Chandigarh.

Similarly, the SGPC also condemned the decision and sought its reconsideration. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said the move amounted to injustice to Punjabi language. He said the decision of the government was discriminatory against Punjab and Punjabi and should be withdrawn.