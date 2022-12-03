SAD summons Jagmeet Singh Brar over 'indiscipline' on December 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh. December 2

The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today issued summons to rebel leader Jagmeet Brar to appear before it on December 6 for “anti-party” activities.

Sikander Singh Maluka, head of the committee, issued the summons a day after Brar claimed 12 senior and sidelined leaders of the Akali Dal had joined a parallel group called the ‘unity and coordination panel’.

In a setback to Brar, three of the 12 new members of the ‘unity panel’ have distanced themselves from him. In statements issued via the official SAD WhatsApp group, the three leaders — Ravi Inder Singh Kahlon, Alwinder Singh Pakhoke and Sucha Singh Chhotepur — said Brar never consulted them before announcing their names. Kahlon and Pakhoke swore loyalty to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

However, Chhotepur said he was neither in any committee of Brar or that of the SAD president.

Meanwhile, former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, whose name also figured among the 12 new members, remained incommunicado today also.

