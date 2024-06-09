SAD takes U-turn on Waris Punjab De chief, demands his immediate release

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 8

After yet another poor performance in the elections, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has taken a U-turn on its stand against “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh, an MP elect from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Youth leaned towards extremists The youth leaned towards some extremists, thinking that they could solve the Panthic issues. The voters assumed that the Akali Dal will join the NDA after the elections. Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Secy General, SAD

Balwinder Singh Bhunder, secretary general, SAD, said Amritpal should be released immediately from the jail. Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal is lodged at the Dibrugarh jail, Assam, under the National Security Act (NSA) till July 23.

On May 15, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had termed Amritpal an agent of Central agencies and said, “I urge the people to evaluate whether Amritpal has been propped up by Central agencies. What other explanation can be for a person who first propped up, then projected and arrested and is now being kept in a safe custody just to be used as a candidate in the Lok Sabha poll to counter the popularity of the SAD.”

Former Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the Akali Dal’s election manifesto committee, Bhunder said, “Amritpal has already taken a pledge to abide by the Constitution. He has won the poll as well. He should now be released.”

Bhunder said the BJP leaders soft targeted SAD candidates in their speeches and it was one of the major reasons that the party witnessed a setback in these elections.

“The voters assumed that the Akali Dal will join the NDA after the elections. The INDIA bloc had set a narrative that the NDA will change the Constitution after assuming power. Thus, it was able to get the votes of the minority community. The youth leaned towards some extremists, thinking that they could solve the Panthic issues,” said Bhunder.

Speaking on Kangana Ranaut slapgate, Bhunder said, “She is now an MP elect and should learn what to speak. I am totally against violence but a leader should not spread hatred through his/her speech.”

On some senior SAD leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali asking the party leadership to introspect, Bhunder said, “The party leadership will soon call a meeting in this regard. Our stand is clear that we will not become part of the NDA. Further, our issues related to the state and the Panth are not resolved yet. We will fight alone.”

