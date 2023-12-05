SAD team 'not allowed' to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana in jail

Patiala, December 4
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) locked horns with the state Prisons Department, alleging that the latter was circumventing rules and “working at the behest of the CM”, after its two-member delegation was not allowed to meet Beant Singh assassination convict Balwant Singh Rajoana at Patiala Central Jail on Monday.
SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha were told by an official that they “could not meet Rajoana” as they “did not have permission for the same”.
However, the delegation said they had apprised the jail department of their visit on November 30, following which the ADGP (Jails) had forwarded a letter to the Patiala Jail superintendent on December 1.
In reply, Patiala jail authorities said: “After thorough examination of the application, it was decided by the superintendent to not allow both the public figures to meet the prisoner.”
Talking to The Tribune, Majithia said the jail authorities had not called him to inform about permission being denied. “They should prove that any of their officer ever called me. They are just lying at the behest of the government,” he said. The SGPC has criticised the denial of permission to SAD leaders Bikram Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha, who went to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala jail on Monday.Its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was an autocratic attitude of the state government to prevent the leaders from meeting Rajoana.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today
Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians
The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...
Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second
With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...