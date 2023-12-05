SAD team 'not allowed' to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana in jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) locked horns with the state Prisons Department, alleging that the latter was circumventing rules and “working at the behest of the CM”, after its two-member delegation was not allowed to meet Beant Singh assassination convict Balwant Singh Rajoana at Patiala Central Jail on Monday.

SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha were told by an official that they “could not meet Rajoana” as they “did not have permission for the same”.

However, the delegation said they had apprised the jail department of their visit on November 30, following which the ADGP (Jails) had forwarded a letter to the Patiala Jail superintendent on December 1.

In reply, Patiala jail authorities said: “After thorough examination of the application, it was decided by the superintendent to not allow both the public figures to meet the prisoner.”

Talking to The Tribune, Majithia said the jail authorities had not called him to inform about permission being denied. “They should prove that any of their officer ever called me. They are just lying at the behest of the government,” he said. The SGPC has criticised the denial of permission to SAD leaders Bikram Majithia and Virsa Singh Valtoha, who went to meet Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala jail on Monday.Its president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it was an autocratic attitude of the state government to prevent the leaders from meeting Rajoana.

