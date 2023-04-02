SAD to contest byelection on harmony plank

Chandigarh, April 1
Resolving to contest the Jalandhar parliamentary byelection on the plank of peace and communal harmony, the SAD core committee today unanimously authorised party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to select the candidate for the bypoll.
It was announced that a SAD-BSP coordination committee meeting would be held soon in this regard.
Claiming that efforts were afoot to disturb peace in Punjab, the core committee alleged AAP had become party to the conspiracy to destabilise the state. It alleged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was solely responsible for the current state of affairs even as it condemned him for “insulting” the Akal Takht Jathedar and “gagging” the voice of media, intelligentsia and artists.
Sukhbir said the party would continue to seek justice for all innocent Sikh youths who had been arrested on trivial charges. The core committee also took note of suffering of the farmers who have been hit by hailstorms and heavy rain. It expressed shock that the AAP government had reneged on its election promise to provide a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop damage before conduct of girdawari.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...