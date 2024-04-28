 SAD to contest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol for first time since 1996 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • SAD to contest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol for first time since 1996

SAD to contest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol for first time since 1996

The SAD has placed its bet on party's senior vice president and veteran leader Daljit Singh Cheema from the seat

SAD to contest Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol for first time since 1996

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, April 28

After snapping ties with the BJP, the Akali Dal is all set to contest the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat on party symbol ‘takdi’ or scales for the first time since 1996 as it braces for a showdown with its former ally which has used star power to clinch the seat on numerous occasions.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1996. As part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab, the BJP used to contest from Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

The SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

The SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD has placed its bet on the party's senior vice president and veteran leader Daljit Singh Cheema from the seat.

“The SAD workers are enthusiastic over the party fielding its own candidate from Gurdaspur and are happy to see the party symbol 'takdi'. There is an emotional attachment with the symbol,” Cheema told PTI.

Cheema, an MBBS doctor, said the SAD had last contested from Gurdaspur in the 1996 general elections and party nominee Jagdish Singh Walia came second.

Rubbishing BJP's charge that he was an “outsider”, Cheema said he was born in Mari Buchian village in Sri Hargobindpur and studied in the village school. He said he contested his first election in 2002 from the Sri Hargobindpur assembly seat in Gurdaspur.

The BJP has managed to keep the seat in its kitty by fielding Bollywood stars like Vinod Khanna and Sunny Deol from the seat.

However, this time around, it has named local leader and former MLA Dinesh Singh Babbu as its candidate -- a move 62-year-old Cheema attributed to the “negativity” that the BJP was facing.

The BJP had announced on March 26 that it would go solo in the general elections in Punjab. The party named Babbu in its eight list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 30.

The BJP has been facing “negativity” in the constituency where it has been fielding movie actors. The party has been dependent on film actors as it “failed” to find suitable local candidates, Cheema said.

“The BJP had been bringing candidates from outside and it was the SAD that ensured their victory,” he said, referring to the erstwhile alliance with the BJP.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat used to be a Congress bastion before the BJP brought in Bollywood star Khanna and fielded him from the constituency in 1998.

Khanna defeated five-time Congress MP Sukhbans Kaur Bhinder and won again in 1999, 2004 and 2014. Khanna lost the seat in 2009 to Congress candidate Partap Singh Bajwa.

Following Khanna's death in 2017, Congress' Sunil Jakhar won the 2017 bypoll. In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP fielded Deol who won the seat.

Taking a jibe at Deol over his “absence” from the constituency, Cheema said ‘gumshuda' or missing posters had come up against the actor-turned-politician in the constituency.

On the campaign trail, Babbu has been facing the anger of farmers protesting against the BJP-led central government for not allowing agitators enter Delhi and its failure to give a legal guarantee for MSP among other issues.

A group of farmers showed black flags to Babbu on Saturday while he was campaigning in Gurdaspur. He also faced the farmers' wrath in Batala on April 21.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Daljit Singh Cheema #Gurdaspur #Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

3
Features

Maze around Chamkila: Musician-scholar Madan Gopal Singh dwells on the unsettling questions that emerge from the biopic

4
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

5
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

6
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

7
Comment

Navy women script sailing history

8
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case

9
Punjab

BJP’s OBC Morcha secretary Kuldeep Shanty, Akali Dal’s SC wing leader Gurdarshan Lal join AAP

10
Punjab

Rising mercury, new connections push power demand past 10,000 MW for 1st time in April in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP

It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban ...

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

Lok Sabha election: Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Cab driver, 2 others injured as speeding Jaguar hits 3 vehicles in Delhi

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest member of Vicky Gounder gang

Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Illegal mining: DC forms 5-member team

After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Teen shows the way in Sultanpur Lodhi schools

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys