SGPC, SAD to join protest against 'illegal' transfer of religious trust's land for construction of medical college at Mastuana Sahib

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 18

Besides the SGPC and various social organisations, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today announced to join protest against the Punjab Government for getting land of a religious trust transferred for the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

SAD leaders will join protest from tomorrow in front of the Sangrur DC office.

“The Punjab Government has fraudulently transferred the land of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib at Mastuana Sahib for the construction of the GMC. After a meeting, SAD leaders have decided to join protest against the state government. We are not against the construction of the medical college. But the state government cannot transfer the land of gurdwara as it’s against law,” said Winnerjit Goldy, SAD general secretary, after the meeting.

