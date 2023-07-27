SAD to release short videos called 'Punjab Files' from Saturday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

Adopting an aggressive strategy to claim that it is the champion of the cause of Punjabis, the SAD today announced the release of short videos called ‘The Punjab Files’ from Saturday to expose the “enemies of the state” and the alleged conspiracies to defame Sikhs and Punjabis.

Party president Sukhbir Badal took to Twitter to announce the release of the videos, which according to sources, are based on historic accounts of “conspiracies against the state.”

The SAD has been pushed to the wall ever since it lost power in the 2017 Assembly elections. It now has just three MLAs. The SAD has officially not announced the content of ‘The Punjab Files’ but sources said the party has shot nearly 100 minute videos on events leading to the present state of affairs.