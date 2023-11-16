SAD trains gun on Cabinet Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today accused a Cabinet Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of allegedly exploiting an individual.

He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of protecting his blue-eyed boy despite knowing about the incident. However, the Akali leader did not name the minister.

The SAD leader showed a pen drive claiming to contain act of the minister. “I am not disclosing the contents of this pen drive, which was handed to me at a public function, as it contains material regarding the misdeeds of the minister. I want to hand over this pen drive to the CM so that he can take prompt action in the matter,” he said.

