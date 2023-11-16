SAD trains gun on Cabinet Minister

Chandigarh, November 15
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today accused a Cabinet Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of allegedly exploiting an individual.
He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of protecting his blue-eyed boy despite knowing about the incident. However, the Akali leader did not name the minister.
The SAD leader showed a pen drive claiming to contain act of the minister. “I am not disclosing the contents of this pen drive, which was handed to me at a public function, as it contains material regarding the misdeeds of the minister. I want to hand over this pen drive to the CM so that he can take prompt action in the matter,” he said.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...
Uttarakhand ropes in Thai experts for tunnel rescue op
Had saved children from flooded cave
PM Modi makes tribal push in Jharkhand amid state elections
Launches outreach programmes
Congress goes all out to retain Chhattisgarh, BJP battles MP anti-incumbency
Curtains on high-pitched poll campaigns to two states