SAD warns of protest over HSGPC issue

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the Khalsa Panth would launch a protest against “deep-rooted conspiracy” to break the SGPC. A meeting of SGPC members from Punjab and Haryana was held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir, in the district today.

Sukhbir said the final shape of the “struggle” would be worked out following an emergency meeting of the general house of the SGPC on September 30.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the entire community was disturbed at the manner in which the Centre was interfering in the religious affairs of the Sikh community.

