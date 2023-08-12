SAD welcomes decision on Bathinda-Delhi air connectivity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today welcomed the Union Government’s decision to connect Bathinda and Ludhiana to Delhi through a 19-seat aircraft under the Udan Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Flights on the Bathinda-Delhi-Bathinda route had been discontinued in March 2020 after completion of the prescribed three years of tenure and there was a huge demand from people, including businessmen and government employees, to restart this service.

