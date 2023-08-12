SAD welcomes decision on Bathinda-Delhi air connectivity

Chandigarh, August 11
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today welcomed the Union Government’s decision to connect Bathinda and Ludhiana to Delhi through a 19-seat aircraft under the Udan Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).
Flights on the Bathinda-Delhi-Bathinda route had been discontinued in March 2020 after completion of the prescribed three years of tenure and there was a huge demand from people, including businessmen and government employees, to restart this service.
