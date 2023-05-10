SAD worker booked for ‘manhandling’ woman at poll rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The Jalandhar Rural police have booked a SAD worker for allegedly manhandling a 20-year-old Dalit woman, who had reportedly questioned former minister Bikram Majithia at Dyalpur village in Kartarpur on Sunday.

The victim suffered minor injuries around her neck while she was being muzzled. A case has been registered against Rajdeep Singh under Sections 354, 323, 34 and 506 of the IPC.