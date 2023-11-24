Sadak Surkhya Force: Punjab Police to help commuters get real-time traffic updates via Mapmyindia’s Mappls app

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Ahead of the launch of the ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ project, Punjab Police are all set to take help of the MapmyIndia’s Mappls app to guide commuters with real-time traffic updates and safety alerts.

SSF is a special police team dedicated towards road safety and effectively chasing criminals.

ADGP Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai said the collaboration with MapmyIndia represents a significant step forward in their efforts not only to streamline the traffic management across Punjab but also to prioritise the safety of citizens, commuters and the general public, all without any associated costs. “We are excited to provide real-time information and encourage public participation to create safer and more efficient roadways for our citizens,” he said.

MapmyIndia's Mappls team has already conducted a significant training programme for the SSF personnel at Kapurthala to help usher in a new era of traffic management and safety through the integration of cutting-edge technology with government systems.

Mappls app will provide its web and mobile-based app integrated with highly detailed digital maps, navigation information, as well as advisories and planning from Punjab Traffic Police free to the citizens. Apart from updating commuters about the daily traffic advisories, encompassing events such as processions, protests, rallies, VIP movements, road closures and diversions, the app will also provide vital road safety information addressing concerns like black spots, dangerous turns, updated speed limits, and accident-prone zones to the users.

CEO of MapmyIndia Rohan Verma expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "We are committed to enhancing the lives of Indians through technology rooted in our country. Mappls integration of advisories and planning with Punjab Traffic Police underlines our commitment.”

He said commuters could participate by providing feedback and real-time alerts, furthering the collaborative effort for improved traffic management, road safety and efficient emergency services delivery.

The app will also help users identify the nearby government service facilities on the map, empowering them to generate route options with estimated arrival times and distances between selected locations. The inclusion of point-of-interest navigation further enhances the user experience.

Furthermore, coordination with ambulance operators in the state will enable the sharing of real-time information on ambulance positions through the app, ultimately bolstering the emergency response and services provided to the public.

