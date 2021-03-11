Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

Chandigarh, May 5
Spiritual leader Jagadish “Jaggi” Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, congratulated the Punjab government on Twitter for incentivising sustainable farming practices in the state.
He said the government’s policy and support to the farmers in adopting economical and ecological sustainable methods of cultivation is the way forward.
Congratulations, @PunjabGovtIndia, on incentivizing sustainable farming practices. The way forward is government & policy support for farmers to embrace economically & ecologically sustainable cultivation methods. May Punjab inspire rest of Bharat. -Sg @CMOPb @BhagwantMann https://t.co/gxTKzUqvVZ— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 4, 2022
He wished Punjab inspire the rest of the country.
Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, thanked Sadhguru for his words of encouragement and said the Punjab government had been leaving no stone unturned to promote sustainable farming practices to help farmers and in saving the waters of the state.
Thank you for your words of encouragement @SadhguruJV ji.— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 5, 2022
Our govt is leaving no stone unturned to promote sustainable farming practices to help farmers and save waters of Punjab.
We have planned to reach out to all farmers with this scheme to turn it into a mass movement. https://t.co/LgPI6GEPC5
He said the government wished to reach out to all the farmers turning the scheme into a mass movement.
The Punjab government on Saturday had announced Rs 1,500 per acre as financial assistance to farmers opting for direct seeding of rice technique in the coming paddy season.
