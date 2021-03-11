Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 7

Facing serious allegations of graft and other irregularities during his tenure as forest and social welfare minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot enjoyed political patronage owing to his closeness to Amarinder and MP Preneet Kaur.

Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over allegations of misappropriation of SC post-matric scholarship, he continued to be shielded by the party till the recently held assembly elections.

Ever since Dharamsot assumed charge of forest and social welfare, Chamkaur Singh, a former forest ranger-cum-OSD, and Kamaljit Singh, a former scribe of a vernacular daily, were the contact persons for taking any favour from the minister.

In the infamous Rs 57 crore SC post-matric scholarship scam unearthed during the Amarinder government, the two middlemen for Dharamsot along with four department officials played a key role in extending undue financial benefits to certain private educational institutes in violation of the rules. Though Amarinder gave a clean chit to Dharamsot, the graft charges against the former minister continued to haunt him as the opposition kept targeting him.

A former additional chief secretary in the social welfare department has raised questions on the role of Dharamsot in disbursal of the scholarship funds. A certain amount of commission was sought from private educational institutes that were given the scholarship funds in violation of the rules.

In the forest department again, the two middlemen played a key role in liaising with the principal chief conservator of forests, conservator of forests, Shivalik circle, Vishal Chouhan, and DFO Guramanpreet to extend undue favours from Dharamsot.

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh was allegedly charged per posting and transfer in the forest department. The two middlemen allegedly used to the call the intended beneficiary to the Sector 39, Chandigarh, residence of Dharamsot and strike the deal.

Also, former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, who is accused of pocketing at least Rs 6.4 crore via commission for installing tree guards (iron mesh) remained minister for just three months in the Charanjit Channi government.