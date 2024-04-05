Saffron party hatching plot to weaken AAP, says Pathak

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 4

Conspiracies have been hatched by the BJP to weaken the AAP in the country and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had been arrested under this plot. This was stated by party national general secretary Sandeep Pathak while addressing a large meeting of Lok Sabha constituency leaders and volunteers here today.

The AAP MP said the BJP was afraid of Kejriwal, even though he was in jail. He said despite all this the party would emerge stronger than before. Pathak said the party never compromised on its principles, but the need of the hour was that all parties should unite to defeat the BJP. He said to save the country and democracy, people should come forward and give the AAP candidates a big lead.

On this occasion, AAP candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the candidates of opposition parties want to win the elections on money power, while they want to win the elections with the blessings of the Almighty and support of the people.

He said Harsimrat Kaur Badal remained an MP thrice from Bathinda and everyone was aware of her performance. He appealed to the people to give them a chance to go to the Lok Sabha once, and if they do not live up to their expectations then they should not vote for them the next time.

Jagroop Singh Gill, Baljinder Kaur, Jagsir Singh, Sukhbir Singh Maisarkhana, Vijay Singla, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, all MLAs, AAP working president and MLA Budhram among others were also present on the occasion.

