Saffron party slams ‘corrupt’ Delhi Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Reacting to the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ashwani Sharma said he has been arrested by the CBI after a five month-long investigation in the Rs 10,000 crore liquor policy scam.

Taking a dig at AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing protests, he said the former had himself demanded a CBI inquiry into the scam and had spoken of arresting Sisodia if found guilty.

In a press release, Sharma said the AAP leaders were just wearing a mask of honesty but in reality, they are corrupt. He said Sisodia is the one who allowed a free flow of liquor in Delhi and the AAP was planning to loot the treasury of the Delhi Government and give benefits to their favourite private companies.