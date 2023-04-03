BJP up in arms over Punjab Govt’s ‘failure’ to start medical college at Mastuana Sahib

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 2

To highlight the alleged failure of the AAP government to start the Government Medical College (GMC), Mastuana Sahib, the BJP leaders have come up with placards.

Randeep Singh Deol, district chief, BJP, said, “We have started to put up placards to expose the state government. On August 5, 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone and promised to start the session from 2023. However, not a single brick has been laid so far. We will sit on a hunger strike.”

The GMC was planned to come up on 25 acres, however, the controversy erupted over the ownership of land. The land has been registered under the name of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib and it’s under the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust.

On September 4, 1964, the then government had issued a notification and announced to bring the gurdwara property under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On May 28, 1987, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the matter and directed the SGPC not to take control of the gurdwara.

After residents protested against the SGPC and the Mastuana Trust on November 30, 2022, a delegation of the SGPC, Trust members and SAD leaders submitted a memorandum to Sangrur Deputy Commissioner to help the state government to construct the GMC.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “All the stakeholders, including the SGPC, Mastuana Trust and residents have agreed and gave a written assurance. I have sent the file to the government. Hopefully, there will be a positive outcome in the coming days.”

