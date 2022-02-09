Saffron party workers, farmers clash in Fazilka

Fazilka, February 8
A scuffle broke out between BJP workers and farmers in Theh Kalandar village of the district during the visit of BJP nominee Surjit Kumar Jyani.
After the police took six persons into their custody, enraged farmers gheraoed Sadar police station.
BJP councillor Ashok Jairath said when Jyani went to the village to seek votes, some persons started asking unwarranted questions and created obstacles.
Sources said both the groups entered into a scuffle and levelled serious allegations against each other.
SHO Nirmaljit Singh said six farmers were taken into the custody. Farmers led by Harish Nadha, president, BKU (Dakaunda), staged a protest and gheraoed the police station. —
