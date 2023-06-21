Sahney for gurdwara in Iraq where Guru stayed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has sought the help from the government of Iraq to give permission to build a gurdwara at the site where the Guru Guru Nanak Dev had visited and stayed over for three months at the invite of Sufi saint Sheikh Bahlool Dana.

Sahney requested Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq Hayan Abdulghani Abdulzahra Al-Sawad to grant the permission during their interaction in New Delhi last evening.

Sahney said the gurdwara would be built under the aegis of the World Punjabi Organisation and he would make a significant contribution towards the cause.

The MP said, “This will encourage Sikh and Sindhi pilgrims who are followers of Guru Nanak Sahib to visit the holy place of Baghdad and shall augment tourism in Iraq.”

He requested the Indian Ambassador to Iraq and the Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, to expedite the approval so that work on building the gurdwara could be started at the earliest.