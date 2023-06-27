Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the salaries of 12,700 teachers, who were regularised recently, have been increased by up to three times.

In a statement here, Mann said these teachers will be known as associate teachers and special inclusive teachers, adding that they will be governed by a 'Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation Builders) and other employees in the School Education Department'.

ਕੱਚੇ ਤੋਂ ਪੱਕੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਵੱਡਾ ਤੋਹਫ਼ਾ...



ਤਨਖਾਹਾਂ ਤੇ ਭੱਤਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਵਾਧਾ... ਵੇਰਵੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ... Live https://t.co/ltmOqxzH53 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 27, 2023

Based on their educational qualifications and primary conditions for entry into services, their emoluments have been fixed up to the completion of 58 years in service.

Mann said these teachers will be entitled to an increment of 5 per cent on their salaries every year.

The chief minister said BA pass education providers (associate teachers) who were hitherto getting Rs 9,500 per month will now get Rs 20,500 as an emolument whereas such teachers with ETT (elementary trained teachers) and NTT (nursery teacher training) qualifications will get Rs 22,000 as compared to the salary of Rs 10,250 at present.

Similarly, teachers with BA, MA, and B.Ed degrees who are at present getting a salary of Rs 11,000, will now get an emolument worth Rs 23,500. Inclusive education volunteers will now get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 5,500, Mann said.

Education volunteers who till now were getting a salary of Rs 3,500 will be paid Rs 15,000, said Mann, adding that the teachers under the EGS (employment guarantee scheme and the AIE (alternative and innovative education) who are getting emolument worth Rs 6,000 will now get Rs 18,000.

This is a landmark decision of the state government which will ensure the holistic development of these teachers, he said.

These teachers have rendered services for more than 10 years in the education department after which the state government regularised their services whereas the earlier governments had just done lip service on the issue, he added.

