Sale of barbed fence banned in Fazilka district

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 18

Exercising powers under Section 144 of the CrPC, Fazilka DC Senu Duggal has ordered a complete ban on the sale, purchase and use of cobra/barbed fence in the district. The orders will remain in force till October 8.

The DM said barbed fence was being used by farmers to protect their crops. However, it was posing a threat to the life of cattle.

The DM said 90 per cent of the cattle in the district’s largest animal hospital in Abohar’s Daulatpura village and open sanctuary area were under treatment after being injured due to the cobra/barbed fence. Therefore, a complete ban was ordered on its sale, purchase and use.

