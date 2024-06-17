Sale of drugs: Special DGP asks Amritsar CP to initiate action in matter

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 16

Months after former BJP state secretary Jatinder Kalra submitted a complaint to Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleging sale of drugs in the Amritsar (North) segment, Special DGP (Law and Order) has written to the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, to initiate necessary action in this matter.

The office of Special DGP (Law and Order) has also informed Raj Bhavan in this regard.

Kalra said the allegations regarding sale of drugs in the Amritsar (North) segment were levelled by sitting AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. He said it was a matter of shame that the party which had come to power in Punjab with a promise to eradicate drug menace had failed miserably on this front.

Kalra added that 14 persons had reportedly died due to drug overdose in the past two weeks in the state.

There’s an alleged police-smugglers nexus, which sells drugs without fear, he said.

