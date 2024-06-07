Sale of early-maturing paddy seeds doubled this season: Agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 6

With water-guzzling variety of paddy, PUSA 44, banned by the state government in October, 2023, it is short-duration varieties that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is recommending the farmers to grow this season. The area under PR 126 variety is likely to double this year.

This season, PAU has sold over 10,000 quintals of PR 126 seeds of variety against 4,800 quintals last year. Last year, the area under PR 126 was 33 per cent which will double this year after the government banned plantation of PUSA 44.

PAU Vice Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said that four short-duration varieties that have become popular among the farmers, include PR 126, PR 131, PR 128 and PR 114.

“PAU till now has sold 10,000 quintal seed of PR 126, 2,700 quintal of PR 131, 1,000 quintal of PR 128 and PR 114 each. A total of 22,000 quintal of seeds were produced by PAU which include both rice and Basmati out of which 11,000 quintal produced was PR 126,” said Dr Gosal.

Dr Rajinder Singh, Director Seeds, PAU, further added that PR 126 is most popular among farmers as it is the shortest duration variety and its nursery can be planted in first week of June. It can be transplanted from June 25 to July 10 and matures in 93 days. He added that the short duration varieties are becoming popular among farmers.

Dr Buta Singh Dhillon, Rice Agronomist, PAU, said by growing PR 126 and PR 131, farmers can avail the additional benefit of efficient straw management, thereby, leading to timely sowing of wheat which results in less weed pressure on crop.

“PR 126 is the shortest duration variety and matures in 93 days and is suitable for multiple cropping system. PR 131 matures in 110 days and due to shorter duration, these escape abiotic stresses as well as the incidence of insect-pests and diseases, thereby, leading to lower cost of cultivation,” he said.

As per the survey conducted by PAU, PR varieties yielded more when sowed near June 25, whereas PR 126 performed better when sowed in July. Their early transplanting resulted in lower yield due to high temperature and more attack of insect-pests such as false smut and sheath blight. Basmati, when attacked by stemborer and planthoppers, resulted in crop loss to the farmers due to delay in the adoption of control measures,” said Dr Dhillon.

Apart from the above mentioned, the other short duration varieties recommended by PAU include PR 129, PR 121, PR 122, and PR 113 which can be transplanted from June 20, whereas PR 127, PR 130 and HKR 147 from June 25 onwards.

