Salesgirl jumps off first floor to escape rape bid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 27

A 25-year-old youth allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 23-year-old salesgirl at a store here on Radha Swami road on Wednesday. To escape the rape bid, the frightened girl jumped off the first floor of the store.

She suffered multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. The accused has been identified as Parshant Kumar of Sarpanch colony, a “golgappa” vendor on Chandigarh Road.

As per information, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when Parshant entered the showroom, handed over his Aadhaar card to the salesgirl and expressed his desire to port his mobile number. “The accused finding the salesgirl alone immediately closed the shutter of the store from inside. He pounced on her and asked for sexual favour. When the victim protested, Parshant turned violent and ransacked the showroom. She also tried to raise alarm but to no avail. Then she ran to the first floor and was followed by the accused. But she managed to jump off the floor and nearby people gathered there,” said a shopkeeper, who took the girl to the hospital after the incident. Soon after, the accused opened the shutter and fled. He also reportedly took away the cellphone of the victim.

Meanwhile, SI Joginder Singh, investigating officer, said: “The victim jumped off the first floor of the store to escape the rape bid by the accused. A case under Sections 376 and 307 of the IPC has been registered against Parshant and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.”

#women