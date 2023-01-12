Sambar found dead in Nangal dam reservoir

Nangal, January 11
The Wildlife Department in the district seems to have failed miserably in keeping a check on poaching as body of an adult sambar was found in the Nangal dam reservoir here today.
The animal might have jumped into the water after it was shot by poachers as a hole could be seen near its chest.
Two leopards have already been shot dead by poachers in the area in a fortnight.
Environmentalist Prabhat Bhatti said, “The sambar was seen roaming in the wildlife sanctuary near Nangal wetland for last few days and locals even filmed it on their smartphones. Today morning, it however, was found dead in the reservoir.”
Ropar Divisional Forest Officer Kulraj Singh said the actual reason of death of the sambar will be known only after a post-mortem, which will be conducted tomorrow.
