Vijay Sampla back as National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman

Chandigarh, Aprilm 27
BJP leader Vijay Sampla has been reappointed as chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). The official orders of his appointment were issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.
Sampla was earlier appointed as the NCSC chairman in 2021, but he had resigned from the post in 2022, for contesting Punjab Assembly elections in which he suffered a defeat and lost his security deposit from Phagwara.
