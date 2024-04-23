Vijay Sampla makes peace, but ‘Modi ka parivar’ tag still missing

Jalandhar, April 22
Days after BJP state president Sunil Jakhar called upon BJP leader Vijay Sampla to pacify him over his displeasure on the allocation of Hoshiarpur seat to his arch rival Union minister Som Parkash’s wife Anita Som Parkash, the BJP’s party symbol is back on Sampla’s social media.
Sharing his wishes on Mahavir Jayanti on his ‘X’ and FB accounts yesterday, Sampla shared an photo of himself with folded hands and the BJP party symbol fixed on his jacket. While the BJP had already expressed confidence on having acquired his assurance regarding his continual support to the party, this is the first indication of approval from him on the issue. To BJP’s relief, it appears he has made peace with it.
Interestingly, Sampla, however, is yet to reinstate the ‘Modi ka parivar’ tag, which had gone missing from his ‘X’ and FB accounts.
