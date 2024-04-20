BJP leader Vijay Sampla meets supporters, keeps cards close to his chest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

Even as the reports of BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s joining another party doing the rounds after he was denied ticket from the Hoshiarpur constituency, Sampla today held a meeting with his supporters in Hoshiarpur.

Sources said the supporters suggested that Sampla must contest from Hoshiarpur to pose a challenge to the BJP candidate. The saffron party has fielded Anita Som Parkash, wife of Union Minister Som Parkash, from the seat.

A section of supporters wanted him to join the Congress, as it could ensure his victory, while others opined that he should join SAD. However, several veterans also favoured his stay in the BJP.

With no clear consensus on the issue emerging at the meeting, Sampla is currently keeping his cards close to his chest. As per sources, he continues to be in touch with the leadership of both Akali Dal and Congress. Supporters said he might take a couple of days to decide on his future course of action.

Meanwhile, amidst continued reports of his joining the Akali Dal doing the rounds until this morning, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar on Friday also released a statement stating that Sampla was still with the BJP and the differences with him would be sorted out soon.

Two state leaders, who have also been his associates, reached out to him on Wednesday. The supporters said Sampla was disappointed that the top state leadership of the BJP did not try to placate him.

During the meeting today, a range of options were weighed in. A senior leader present at the meeting said: “He is a senior Dalit leader. As per workers, with stiff contest expected between AAP and the Congress, Sampla’s presence is deemed pivotal to strengthen the BJP on the seat.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Sampla said: “I have no plans (of a shift) right now. In time, everything will be known.” On his reported displeasure over lack of outreach by senior BJP leaders, he said: “I have never said anything of the sort. Ye sab faltu baatein hain (these are unnecessary conjectures.).”

