Vijay Sampla’s relative Robin joins AAP

Jalandhar, April 23
Robin Sampla, a close aideof former MoS and senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla, today joined AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Jalandhar (Central) AAP MLA Raman Arora accompanied Robin, who was recently appointed as vice president of the BJP’s SC wing.
Robin has been eyeing Jalandhar (West) Assembly (reserved) segment, from where AAP legislator Sheetal Angural won the poll, but defected to the saffron party last month.
Robin, who is a distant relative of Sampla, said, “The BJP has corrupt leaders. I am joining AAP just as a volunteer and will help the party register a big win in the Lok Sabha poll.”
Sampla said, “I am peeved at Robin’s decision. He did not share his plans with me. He is ambitious and perhaps could not keep patience like me.”
