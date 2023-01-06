Samples collected in Zira amid objections

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 5

Amid objections by members of the public action committee (PAC) and the Sanjha Morcha, the Water Contamination Committee today started gathering water and soil samples from the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village and the surrounding areas.

The team collected 12 samples of water and soil from inside the plant and other villages, including Mansurwala, Ratol Rohi and Saner.

ADC (G) Sagar Setia said the samples would be sent to Shri Ram Laboratory in Patiala for analysis.

Most of the committees constituted by the state government to look into the allegations levelled by the protesters against the plant have completed their spade work.

