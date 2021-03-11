Samrala man found murdered

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 19
A man who worked at the liquor shop of former Samrala Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon at Chamkaur Sahib was found dead in the fields of Bhagwanpura village on Thursday morning.
He was allegedly murdered by unidentified people.
Yadwinder Singh alias Deepa, 35, was a resident of Mutton village in Samrala. He is survived by wife and three children.
Samrala DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira said Yadwinder used to visit his house once a fortnight. On Wednesday night, at around 10, he called his wife saying he was on the way and would reach the house in an hour.
When he reached Bhagwanpura village, he was attacked by unidentified people who left his body in the fields. The damaged motorcycle of the deceased was found on a road about a kilometre away from the body, the DSP said.
