Samvatsari festival: Jains write to CM, seek closure of slaughterhouses

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 10

The Vishwa Jain Sangathan (VJS) has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order the closure of slaughterhouses and the sale of non-vegetarian food during the festival of Samvatsari on September 19.

The organisation also welcomed the government’s decision to declare a holiday on September 19 on the occasion of the Jain festival.

VJS state coordinator Sandeep Kumar Jain has written to the CM, requesting the closure of slaughterhouses. “It is requested that keeping in view the religious sentiments of Jains, a religious minority, the closure of slaughterhouses and sale of non-vegetarian food be ordered,” Sandeep wrote in the letter.

#Abohar #Bhagwant Mann