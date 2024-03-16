Samyukt Kisan Morcha begins ‘asthi kalash yatra’ from Shambhu Border

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 16

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have started ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ from Shambhu Border.

Long cavalcade of vehicles was witnessed as the yatra headed towards Banur.

The farmer forum have shared the route plan of Asthi Kalash Yatra to be taken out through Chandigarh today in the memory of Shubhkaran Singh (22), who died in a farmers’ protest at the Khanauri border on February 21.

Farmer leaders protesting at the Shambhu border visited Balloh village on Friday and started “Shaheedi (Asthi) Kalash Yatra” of Shubhkaran.

A total of 21 ‘kalash’ containing his remains were placed at the Shambhu border, which were taken by the representatives of farm unions of respective states, said SKM (Non-political) leader.

The ‘yatra’ would reach Panchkula via Banur, Landran, Sohana, Mohali, Chandigarh and Saketri.

Yatra would halt outside the Panjab University for a brief period.

On the call of farmers, students owing allegiance with various student unions are expected to take part in Kalash Yatra and assemble at Gate 2 of Panjab University at 3.30 pm, said SKM (Non-Political) Tejveer Singh.

It would make a night halt in Panchkula and proceed to other districts of Haryana the next day. A ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ will be held in Hisar on March 22 and a similar event on a larger scale will be held in Ambala on March 31.

Social activist and advocate associated with SKM (Non-political) Mahesh Choudhary said due permission for carrying out the ‘yatra’ had been sought.

