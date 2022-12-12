Samyukt Kisan Morcha presents memorandum of demands to MPs across Punjab

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 11

Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), led by district president Harnek Singh Bhallmajra, presented a memorandum to Dr Amar Singh, MP, Fatehgarh Sahib, regarding their demands and issued a warning, telling him that he would not be allowed to hold any function in his constituency if he did not raise their issue in the ongoing Parliament session.

Addressing the media, Bhallmajra said the Centre had made certain promise during the agitation in Delhi a year ago, but it had not fulfilled them. He said the MP had assured the SKM members that he would raise their issues in the Parliament.

He said their main demands include making of an MSP law for crops and fixing the prices according to c2 + 50% formula, punishing the culprits of Lakhimpur massacre and compensating the victims of farmers agitation.

The memorandum also included the demand for complete loan waiver of farmers, crop insurance of crops from government companies, pension of Rs. 10,000/- for workers and farmers above 60 years of age and cancellation of electricity bill in 2022.

The MP said he had raised their issues in the Parliament during the agitation as well and would now do it again.

March held in Sangrur

Various farm organisations held a march in Sangrur for their demands and submitted a memorandum to the Sangrur office of MP Simranjit Singh Mann so their issues could be raised in the Parliament

In Muktsar, a delegation of SKM members on Sunday met SAD chief and Ferozepur MP Sukhbir Singh Badal at his residence and handed over a memorandum regarding their long-pending demands

#fatehgarh sahib #samyukt kisan morcha