Samyukta Kisan Morcha to launch second phase of farmers’ agitation from Mohali on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, November 25

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today announced to launch the second leg of the farmers’ agitation from Saturday. The Morcha will submit a memorandum to the Punjab Governor on the pending MSP guarantee and other demands.

The one-day agitation will begin with the protesting farmers marching from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to Punjab Governor's house in Chandigarh at 11am.

The second phase of SKM agitation will focus on the pending demands of Delhi protest.

Three new demands—loan waiver for farmers, pension for farmers above 60 years of age and crop insurance—have been added to the existing demands of cancelation of FIRs registered against the farmers in Chandigarh, and justice for Lakhimpur Khiri victims.

The farm leaders claimed that the Centre has not fulfilled the major demand of MSP guarantee to farmers even after two years.

They said it will be a show of strength with protesters gathering in thousands. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal and prominent farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal were not present at the meeting.

A week ago, members of 33 farmer organisations had announced to gather at Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib at Mohali and hold a rally there on November 26. Road users and local residents of Tricity are set to have a tumultuous day on Saturday.

