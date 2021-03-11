Sand, gravel supply increases in Punjab, so do rates

Sand, gravel supply increases in Punjab, so do rates

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 27

In its bid to bring down prices of sand and gravel, the state government has managed to increase the supply, but the cost of the basic construction material still is higher by around 45 per cent over the rates of last year.

Intermediaries manipulating rates

We have increased the supply of sand and aggregate by 60,000 MT per day, all through the legally allotted mines. But we have realised that the intermediaries are manipulating the prices. The government will act against them. — Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for mining

The prices of sand and gravel in different parts of the state range between Rs 2,300-Rs 4,000 per 100 cubic feet. Last year, the rates were between Rs 1,800- Rs 2,100 per 100 cubic feet.

Flummoxed by this rise in prices, the government has started examining how an “artificial scarcity” has been created by the “infamous mining mafia”. “We are studying the entire business model. So far, we have increased the supply of sand and aggregate (a mixture of sand and gravel) by 60,000 metric tonne (MT) per day, all through the legally allotted mines. But we have realised that the intermediaries between the mining contractor and the customer are manipulating the prices. The government will now act against them,” Minister for Mining Harjot Bains told The Tribune.

Interestingly, while contractors in three of the seven mining blocks have left the work midway through their contract term (at Mohali, Amritsar and Ferozepur clusters), the records show that amount of minor minerals excavated from the remaining four clusters of Ropar, Ludhiana-Nawanshahr, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur are much more this year as compared to last year.

For example, in the Ropar cluster, the quantity of the extracted minor minerals per day in May now is 11,307 MT as compared to 1,234 MT extracted in May last year. In Ludhiana, the minor minerals extracted are 22,397 MT per day as compared to 2,785 MT per day last year.

Officials, who have been entrusted with studying the mining operations, say that in May this year, the excavation of sand and gravel from legal mines is 18 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), as compared to 8 LMT in May 2021.

“While sand is available at the pitheads for Rs 550 per 100 cubic feet, its prices go up as landowners and villagers take charges for the use of land and roads. The crusher owners, too, have doubled their charges, while transporters have increased their freight charges manifold. Once it reaches the traders, they up the rates by several times, citing non-availability,” said Bains, adding that they would soon nip these malpractices in the bud.

The Minister agreed that last year, the illegal mining of these minerals had led to higher supply in the market, thus helping keep prices low. “Once the Mohali, Ferozepur and Amritsar clusters become operational again, the supply will increase and prices will fall,” he added.

#harjot singh bains

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

3
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

4
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

5
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

6
Chandigarh

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

7
Nation

Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; second such incident in 3 days

8
Punjab

Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent in 14-day judicial custody

9
Nation

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

10
Delhi

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: National Security Adviser

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: NSA Ajit Doval

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

Seniority in postings went for toss during Singla’s 2-mth stint

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace 12-yr-old

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Panchkula ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

Chandigarh MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Thar driver in police net

Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' breaks language barrier

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket