Sand-laden tractor-trailers impounded, CPI workers allege selective action

Fazilka, June 11

CPI activists in large numbers staged sit-in-dharna outside Jalalabad police station today to protest the impounding of two sand-laden tractor-trailers in Jalalabad.

Hans Raj Golden, CPI secretary Fazilka, while leading the protest told The Tribune that the police impounded two private tractor-trailers loaded with sand. He claimed that these tractor trailers were used by some persons for personal use.

Golden and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha state leader Surinder Singh Dhandian alleged that the vehicles were impounded at the behest of the ruling party leaders in Jalalabad.

They protesters alleged that the black marketing of sand was on the rise in the area and a tractor-trailer filled with sand is being sold at the exorbitant price of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 while on the other hand, private individuals are refrained from using the sand for their personal use.

Announcing to continue the dharna during night as well, CPI activists said they won’t budge till the tractor-trailers were not released.

Notably, on the basis of statement of Navneet Kumar, Junior Engineer-cum-Inspector, Mining Department, unidentified persons were booked under Section 379 of the IPC and 21(1), 4(1) of the Mining Act after impounding two tractor-trailers near bus stand of Ladhuwala Hithar village in Jalalabad sub-division on Monday.

When contacted, Jalalabad DSP Achhru Ram Sharma said that the vehicles were impounded on allegation of illegal sand mining. He brushed aside the allegation of any political involvement.

