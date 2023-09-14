Sandhwan calls upon Gadkari over road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday called upon Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and raised the issue of accidents being caused at Tehna village in the Kotakpura constituency of Faridkot district.

According to Sandhwan, accidents were occurring due to heavy traffic coming from Faridkot and other nearby villages.

The Speaker said Gadkari assured him that the issue would be resolved at the earliest by constructing an underbridge near Tehna village.

Sandhwan also discussed other road projects pertaining to the state and expressed the hope of their early completion.

