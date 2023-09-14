Sandhwan calls upon Gadkari over road mishaps

Chandigarh, September 13
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday called upon Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and raised the issue of accidents being caused at Tehna village in the Kotakpura constituency of Faridkot district.
According to Sandhwan, accidents were occurring due to heavy traffic coming from Faridkot and other nearby villages.
The Speaker said Gadkari assured him that the issue would be resolved at the earliest by constructing an underbridge near Tehna village.
Sandhwan also discussed other road projects pertaining to the state and expressed the hope of their early completion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17