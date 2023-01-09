Sangharsh committee to intensify stir against Zira liquor factory

Moga, January 8
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced that it would intensify the stir against the government to press for their demands and closure of the Malbros liquor factory.
It has announced that a protest would be held outside the regional office of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board at Ferozepur on January 11, a protest outside the Ferozepur DC office on January 26 and stop the movement of trains for 3 hours on January 29.
The dharna outside the Pollution Board office will be in support of the ongoing protest outside the liquor factory at Zira while all the ongoing dharnas at the toll plazas and DC offices will be suspended on January 15.
The government must clarify its stand on the manufacture of highly toxic chemicals and its impact on human health, the farm activists said.
On January 29, trains will be stopped for 3 hours across Punjab and the sit-in protest on the Gurdaspur railway track will continue until the prices of the lands being acquired under the Bharat Mala project were not hiked in agreement with the affected farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...