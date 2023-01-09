Sangharsh committee to intensify stir against Zira liquor factory

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 8

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced that it would intensify the stir against the government to press for their demands and closure of the Malbros liquor factory.

It has announced that a protest would be held outside the regional office of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board at Ferozepur on January 11, a protest outside the Ferozepur DC office on January 26 and stop the movement of trains for 3 hours on January 29.

The dharna outside the Pollution Board office will be in support of the ongoing protest outside the liquor factory at Zira while all the ongoing dharnas at the toll plazas and DC offices will be suspended on January 15.

The government must clarify its stand on the manufacture of highly toxic chemicals and its impact on human health, the farm activists said.

On January 29, trains will be stopped for 3 hours across Punjab and the sit-in protest on the Gurdaspur railway track will continue until the prices of the lands being acquired under the Bharat Mala project were not hiked in agreement with the affected farmers.

#Environment #Moga #Pollution