Sangrur administration forms rapid response team

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 16

After some residents claimed to have spotted a leopard near the Bir Aishwan Wildlife Sanctuary, the Sangrur administration has formed a rapid response team.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said, “Area residents should stay alert and share information on the helpline number. A rapid response team is working to catch the leopard.” The authorities have issued a helpline number 92166-50002 and 01672-234293 to share information.

