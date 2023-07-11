Sangrur administration wakes up from deep slumber

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, July 10
Tall claims of Sangrur administration fell flat as labourers were roped between Moonak and Kadail villages in Sangrur to strengthen embankments of the Ghaggar.
A group of MGNREGAworkers said, “We have resumed the work today. No work was done to strengthen the embankments on this stretch in the past one month.”
Rinku Moonak of the BKU (Ugrahan), said, “After we demanded a high-level inquiry into the utilisation of funds used for repair of embankments along the Ghaggar, officers sent some labourers today. How can they work in rain?”
He said, “We request Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Chief Secretary to launch a probe into lack of repairs of the Ghaggar’s banks.”
Officials of the Drainage Department said on July 9, water level in the Ghaggar was 726 ft while today it reached 742 ft almost nearing the danger mark (749 ft).
Ranjit Shergill, Executive Engineer, Panchayat Department, assured to look into the matter.
