Sangrur: ASI held for 'seeking' bribe

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: The VB has arrested an ASI for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs10,000. Satnam Singh, DSP, Vigilance Bureau, said they received a complaint on the anti-corruption helpline against ASI Sanjeev Kumar posted at Dhuri. “The ASI sought Rs10,000 in lieu of removing Section 498-A of the IPC from the FIR,” said the DSP. TNS

Officer suspended for graft

Ropar: Assistant Controller (Finance) Shalabh Mohindra has been suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from inspectors of the District Food and Supplies Department. DFSC Satbir Singh Mawi said Mohindra demanded Rs5,000 each from inspectors to clear their sixth pay panel dues. TNS

Rice miller booked for fraud

Muktsar: The police have booked the owner of a rice mill for ‘misappropriating’ rice worth Rs1.3 crore. Manav Jindal, district manager, Punsup, alleged that during the verification of HS Agro Industry, owned by Harkirat Singh Sandhu, 11,814 quintal paddy was found missing. TNS

8 pvt bus operators booked

Moga: The police have booked Narotam Puri, district chief, Private Bus Operators’ Union, and eight others for violation of traffic rules and misbehaving with cops on Friday. A case has been registered under Sections 353, 186, 323, 506 and 149 of the IPC against the accused. TNS

Farmers thrash PRTC driver

Bathinda: A group of farmers from BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) allegedly thrashed a PRTC driver near Hazi Ratan Chowk. Cops later rounded up the assailants. As per the police, the incident was an outcome of road rage. TNS

Five held with intoxicants

Mansa: The police have arrested five persons along with 400-gm poppy husk, 3 gm of heroin and 38 bottles of illicit liquor in Sadulgarh. The accused have been booked under the Excise Act and the NDPS Act.