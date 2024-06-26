Sangrur BJP unit observes ‘black day’ on 1975 Emergency anniversary

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 25

The Sangrur block unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed June 25 as ‘black day’ at its district office here today as 49 years ago, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a state of Emergency on June 25 in the country, suspending civil liberties, imposing censorship on press and imprisoning her political opponents. The function was presided over by president of the Sangrur-1 district unit of the BJP Dharminder Singh Dullat.

On the occasion Gurmeet Singh Handhiaya, a state executive member of the BJP, said that on June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had “murdered democracy” by imposing Emergency in the country. He said that now the same Congress party, whose Prime Minister had imposed Emergency and “murdered democracy”, had been falsely accusing the BJP that it would change the Constitution.

Dullat said the Emergency would remain a black spot on the democracy of the country. He said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been crying to save the Constitution but he had forgotten the black days of Emergency. He alleged the Congress had made a large number of amendments in the Constitution to gain political mileage.

Among other leaders who were present on the occasion included district general secretary Pardeep Garg, Sachin Bhardwaj, Barjeshwar Goyal and Ankur Jindal.

