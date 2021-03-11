Sangrur bypoll: Issue of notification on Monday, candidates can file nominations till June 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

With notification for holding by-election from Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency to be issued on May 30 (Monday), candidates can make nominations till June 6, 2022. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Sunday said that according to the schedule, the issue of the notification is on May 30 and last date of making nominations would be June 6, while scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 7. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 9. He said that the date for polling has been fixed on June 23 from 8 am to 6 pm, whereas the counting will also be held on June 26. The election shall be completed before June 28, he added.

Dr Raju said that nomination papers are to be filed with the concerned Returning Officer from May 30 to June 6. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner is the Returning Officer for Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency.

Meanwhile, the model code of conduct has come into force in the districts namely Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla from the date of announcement of bye elections (May 25, 2022) by the Election Commission of India and shall remain in force till the completion of the election process.