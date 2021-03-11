Sangrur bypoll: After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, AAP may find going tough

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, May 31

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is likely to create problems for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection scheduled for June 23.

‘Political murder’ The Punjab Government should not have pruned his security. If it was done so, it should not have been publicised. It’s a political murder and not a lapse on the part of Moosewala. Japinder Singh, Sangrur College Student

Apart from Opposition parties, apolitical youngsters have also launched social media campaigns, criticising and protesting against AAP government.

“It’s a political murder and not a lapse on the part of Moosewala. At first place, the Punjab Government should not have pruned his security. If it was done so, it should not have publicised. AAP would have a tough time in the Lok Sabha bypoll,” said Japinder Singh, a local college student.

Another student Parampreet Kaur alleged all those blaming Moosewala had political affiliations. “Gone are the days when politicians could befool us with the help of their social media teams. The Moosewala murder would create problems for AAP in Sangrur if its leaders fail to quickly deliver justice to his family,” she said.

WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms are full with derogatory comments against politicians of various parties for politicising the murder. Apart from social media, there are many, who are regularly conducting discussions with their friends on how they could contribute to ensure quick justice to Moosewala’s family. They are mulling organising a candle march or a signature campaign.

“For the past two days, Moosewala’s murder is the main topic of discussion in our class. The majority wants to organise a candle march or submit a letter to the Governor, seeking justice for the singer’s family,” said Gurmeet Singh, a student.

Meanwhile, some students protested at Government Ranbir college here on Monday and demanded quick action from the state government. But Sangrur AAP president Gurmale Singh sounded confident of AAP’s victory. “The party has started preparing for the bypoll and it will win with a huge margin,” he said.

“The AAP respects the sentiments of all, as Moosewala was a world-renowned singer. The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice in the murder case,” he added.

