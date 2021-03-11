Sangrur bypoll: Grassroots worker Gurmail Singh gets AAP ticket

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Acknowledging the hard work of grassroots workers, the AAP on Friday nominated Sangrur district incharge Gurmail Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from Sangrur, slated for June 23.

Running plantation drive since 2008 Gurmail Singh joined the AAP in 2013. He is an eminent environmentalist and has been running a plantation drive since 2008. The well-educated social activist has held key party posts. Currently, Gurmail is the sarpanch of Gharachon village in Sangrur district.

His candidature puts to rest speculation over fielding of either CM Bhagwant Mann’s sister or a senior police officer by the party.

Gurmail, a staunch worker of the party, joined the AAP in 2013 and had been working industriously for welfare of the state.

Currently, he is the sarpanch of Gharachon village in Sangrur.

Announcing his candidature, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the party has fielded Gurmail Singh, a volunteer connected to the ground, for the bypolls. The elections has been necessitated as the CM had resigned as the Sangrur MP after the Assembly polls.

CM Mann, who had won from the Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019, extended his good wishes to Gurmail and said he was a well-educated social activist who had been working painstakingly for the uplift of Sangrur constituency for years. He is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday. So far, only Akali Dal (Mann) leader Simranjit Singh Mann has announced his candidature for the poll. The Congress and SAD are yet to take a call on their respective candidates.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the AAP had won all nine Assembly segments falling under the Sangrur parliamentary seat.

