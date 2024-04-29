Sangrur capital of AAP, says CM Mann

Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, April 28
“Sangrur is a capital of AAP and it will remain the capital of the party”.
This was stated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while campaigning for AAP candidate for Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at a function organised today near Barnala.
Earlier, he was received at Badbar toll plaza by party workers who took him to the venue of the function. Mann also met people at Harigarh village on the Sangrur-Barnala road.
During the visit of Mann, members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha, Punjab, held a protest on the road when they were stopped by the police from heading towards the function venue to hand over a memorandum to the CM.
Mann said the love that the people had showered at the function had proved that Sangrur was indeed a capital of AAP.
Mann also said he was sure that AAP would score 13-0 by defeating all others in the elections. He also said after the second phase of polling in the country, it was clear that out of the 190 seats, the INDIA bloc would win 120-125 seats, so the AAP would be the deciding factor in the next government.
Mann said he had closed 14 toll plazas so far while he would close remaining one or two plazas soon after examining the official papers.
He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not initiating dialogue with the agitating farmers who had been sitting for the past more than two months at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in support of their demands.
On the occasion among others who were present included Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MLAs Labh Singh Ugoke, Barinder Goyal, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Kulwant Singh Pandori.
