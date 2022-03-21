Sangrur civic body issues notice to Red Cross over violation of building bylaws

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, March 20
The Sangrur Nagar Council and the Red Cross have locked horns over construction of a building on Telephone Exchange Road in the city.
In a notice issued to the Red Cross secretary (Sangrur), under Section 195 A of the Punjab Municipal Act 1911, the nagar council alleged that the Red Cross was constructing a building on its premises without approval of the building plan. The officials in the nagar council said if the constuction work continues, they would demolish the building.
Sources in the Red Cross said as their current building was old, they started constructing the new structure, which would house short-hand English and Punjabi training centre, computer centre, arts and craft training centre.
Moreover, the centre for giving first aid training would also be shifted to the new building.
Krishan Mittal, secretary, Red Cross, “The Government Buildings Act mandates that we should only inform the nagar council about the construction of new building and we are not bound to take any approval from them. New construction is within our premises and is being done to provide better facilities to students and residents. We do not need any approval of the nagar council. They have issued a baseless notice. ”
Sangrur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Charanjot Singh Walia, who is also the nagar council administrator, confirmed that the notice has been issued.
“I have sought reports from both the nagar council and the Red Cross. After getting the reports, I will take an appropriate action,” said Walia.
