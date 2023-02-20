Sangrur cops visit11 drug hotspots

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 19

In a bid to rehabilitate drug addicts, police and civic officials have started interacting with residents of 11 drug hotspots in the district.

Apart from providing proper treatment to addicts, the administration has started taking the help of the District Industrial Chamber to provided jobs to them.

“Things have improved, but still there is a need for stricter action against peddlers to end the drugs problem. Cops are conducting regular patrolling and we are hopeful that in coming time, things will improve,” said a Dhuri resident at a drug hotspot.

In the district, there are 11 hotspots — three in the Dhuri sub-division, two in Sangrur, one in Bhawanigarh, one in Sunam, one in Dirba, one in Moonak and two in Lehra. Figures show that in the past around 10 months, the Sangrur police have confiscated 49,747 habit-forming tablets, 6,179-kg poppy husk, 13-kg opium and 1.726-kg heroin. The police have registered 343 cases and arrested 407 persons.

“The figures of recovery do not mean that the confiscated drugs were meant for Sangrur district. Cops have arrested many smugglers, who were taking the drugs to other districts through Sangrur,” said Surendra Lamba, SSP, Sangrur.

After senior officers hit the field, around 12 addicts have come forward and expressed their willingness for to get treated to recover from the addiction problem. Sangrur DC Jitendra Jorwal said he would visit all drug hotspots.

